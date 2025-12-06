ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಮಹಾಪರಿನಿರ್ವಾಣ ದಿನ: ಮುರ್ಮು, ಮೋದಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ನಮನ

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House premises, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nNtvmcKoSD— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2025
Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2025
May…
Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2025
His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/TlDNqHDIBT
ಹುಟ್ಟಿನಿಂದಲೇ ಜಾತಿಯ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ತಾವು ಎದುರಿಸಿದ ನೋವು, ಅವಮಾನ, ನಿಂದನೆಯನ್ನು ಸವಾಲಾಗಿ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿ, ಮುಂದೆ ತನ್ನಂತಹ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ಅವಕಾಶ ವಂಚಿತ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ, ಸಮಾನತೆ, ಘನತೆಯ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಿದ ಬಾಬಾ ಸಾಹೇಬ್ ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಅವರ ಬದುಕಿನ ಹಾದಿ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೂ ಸ್ಪೂರ್ತಿದಾಯಕ.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 6, 2025
ಮಹಾನ್ ಮಾನವತಾವಾದಿ, ದಾರ್ಶನಿಕ, ಸಂವಿಧಾನ… pic.twitter.com/hvBjw3gLUK
भारतीय संविधान निर्माता एवं सामाजिक समरसता के प्रतीक बाबा साहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर जी के 'महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस' पर उन्हें स्मरण कर नमन करता हूँ।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 6, 2025
भारतीय संविधान, हमारे लिए केवल एक दस्तावेज नहीं, बल्कि राष्ट्र निर्माण का मूल मंत्र है। श्रद्धेय बाबा साहेब लोकतंत्र की जीवंत पाठशाला… pic.twitter.com/M0RkzFlfrq
On Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar’s 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we offer our profound gratitude to the architect of our Constitution and an unflinching voice for social justice.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 6, 2025
Throughout his life, Babasaheb stood firmly for the Democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and… pic.twitter.com/aWtjDijyoX
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.