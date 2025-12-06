ಶನಿವಾರ, 6 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಮಹಾಪರಿನಿರ್ವಾಣ ದಿನ: ಮುರ್ಮು, ಮೋದಿ, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ನಮನ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 6 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 5:40 IST
Last Updated : 6 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 5:40 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್‌ ಪರಿನಿರ್ವಾಣ ದಿನದ ನೆಪಪು: ಬಾಬಾಸಾಹೇಬರ ‘ಲಂಡನ್‌ ಮನೆ’ಯಲ್ಲಿ...
ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್‌ ಪರಿನಿರ್ವಾಣ ದಿನದ ನೆಪಪು: ಬಾಬಾಸಾಹೇಬರ ‘ಲಂಡನ್‌ ಮನೆ’ಯಲ್ಲಿ...
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಸ್ಮೃತಿ-ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ: ಬಾಬಾಸಾಹೇಬರ ಕಡೆಯ ಸಂದೇಶಗಳು
ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಸ್ಮೃತಿ-ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ: ಬಾಬಾಸಾಹೇಬರ ಕಡೆಯ ಸಂದೇಶಗಳು
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಸಂಗತ: ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಎಂಬ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಸಂಗತ: ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಎಂಬ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ
ಸಂಗತ: ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಎಂಬ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ
Narendra ModiSiddaramaiahRahul GandhiBR AmbedkarDraupadi Murmu

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT