ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 15ರಷ್ಟೇ ಜನವರಿ 22 ಮಹತ್ವದ ದಿನ: ರಾಮಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿ

#WATCH | Ayodhya | On the consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra says, "January 22, 2024, is as important as August 15, 1947 was, it is as much as getting back Kargil was..." pic.twitter.com/JgliEI5t0e