During 19-21 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 6.815 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 4.44 Cr & Diamonds valued at Rs. 2.02 Cr total amounting to Rs. 6.46 Cr across 13 cases. Diamonds were found concealed in noodle packets. Four pax were arrested. pic.twitter.com/j5wAPV5jAk