ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಧನ ಸೋರಿಕೆ; ನದಿಗೆ ಹರಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹರಿದಾಟ

#Manipur subjected not just to #genocide since 3 May 2023 nonstop but today there’s attack on #environment where thick oil poured on the #rivers by unknown miscreants.Indian authorities must look into matter URGENTLY @UNBiodiversity⁩ ⁦@UNEP⁩ #NoToEnvironmentalViolence pic.twitter.com/ImwofS8Xk3