Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls: ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಶೇ. 32ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ

Jammu and Kashmir 1st phase Assembly elections: 26.72% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Election Commission of India



Anantnag-25.55%

Doda- 32.30%

Kishtwar-32.69%

Kulgam-25.95%

Pulwama-20.37%

Ramban-31.25%

Shopian-25.96% pic.twitter.com/VRFWB182rp