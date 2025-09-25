ಲಡಾಖ್ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರವನ್ನು ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮವಾಗಿ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಬೇಕಿದೆ: ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಸಲಹೆ

Ladakh is a border Union Territory.— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 24, 2025
The stand off with China is not really yet over notwithstanding the multiple disengagements
It needs to be handled with sensitivity and a forensic examination of why and how a peaceful protest suddenly turned violent.
A clinical analysis…
Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it… https://t.co/96fUpGJ6fh— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 24, 2025
It’s time the Government of India undertakes a sincere and thorough appraisal of what has truly changed since 2019. This video isn’t from the Kashmir Valley considered the epicentre of unrest but from the heart of Ladakh, where angry protesters have set police vehicles and a BJP… pic.twitter.com/nJMmCA7oOA— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 24, 2025
I would have never imagined that the peace loving people of Ladakh would ever choose violence to have their demands heard. It is saddening to read about the protestors taking law into their own hands for their demand for statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth… pic.twitter.com/btCkMSG3Rs— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 24, 2025
