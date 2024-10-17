Ye gambhir to RCB ke piche hath dho kar pada hai 😂😂😂#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/eiNNuKo2HZ— Paapi Gudiya😎 (@epic_meme00) October 17, 2024
Coach Gautam Gambhir Era (IND 46-10) 🤡. pic.twitter.com/8yqaSIdMC9— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) October 17, 2024
Aakash Chopra 🗣️ “There was a clip of Gautam Gambhir where he mentioned that they want to score 400 runs in a day and bat for two days, so this had to be one of those days.” (Jio Cinema)— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 17, 2024
pic.twitter.com/aZPoKCbXJc
RCB's 49 record broken at RCB's home ground Chinnaswamy under Head coach Gautam Gambhir.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 17, 2024
What #Gambhir should have told to the team in the morning 👇😁😁 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/aJiQ18Uvo5— NEO (@normaly_abnorml) October 17, 2024
46 allout at home— Beast (@Beast__07_) October 17, 2024
Gambhir ERA daww 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Pw4eA2n04r
It's still Raining in Chinnaswamy, Bangalore, No not Water, But of Duck 's 🦆 #INDvNZ #TestCricket #RohitSharma #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/2wFyEm93J4— Artistic Soul (@dr_artisticsoul) October 17, 2024
Team India be like.#TestCricket | #IndvNZ | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/kPxdt3TWN3— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) October 17, 2024
It's still Raining in Chinnaswamy, Bangalore, No not Water, But of Duck 's 🦆 #INDvNZ #TestCricket #RohitSharma #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/eLYRmoakFl— Drx Ankur Hindu (@ankurvermaup) October 17, 2024
Me to whom made pitch at Bangalore.#INDvNZ #TestCricket #Pitch #Rain #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #Selfless#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #duck pic.twitter.com/IUlYeNSCL4— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 17, 2024
Sahi hai Team India. 😂😂#INDvNZ |#TestCricket |#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jqR1XgGv2f— Khan Rizwan (@rizwan23133) October 17, 2024
