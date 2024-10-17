ಗುರುವಾರ, 17 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024
IND vs NZ 1st Test Memes: ಗಂಭೀರ್ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ದಾಖಲೆ ಮುರಿದ ಭಾರತ!

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 17 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024, 10:58 IST
Last Updated : 17 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024, 10:58 IST
bengaluruTeam IndiaTest cricketNew ZealandTrollchinnaswamy stadiummemes

