ಗ್ಯಾಲರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಬಾಸ್'; RCB ಜಯ 'ನಂಬಲು ಅಸಾಧ್ಯ' ಎಂದ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೂಪರ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಚಕ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದೆ.
ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಯ ವೆಸ್ಟ್ಇಂಡೀಸ್ನ ಕ್ರಿಸ್ ಗೇಲ್ ಕಣ್ಣಾರೆ ಕಂಡರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ತಡರಾತ್ರಿವರೆಗೂ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಸಮಾನವಾದ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.
ಎಬಿಡಿ ವಿಲಿಯರ್ಸ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಲೋಕದ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಗುಣಗಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ವಿಲಿಯರ್ಸ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಸಂದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಯಾವತ್ತೂ ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಬೇಡಿ. ಎಂತಹ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ, ಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದು ಬನ್ನಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Never count #RCB out. What a turnaround! What a performance! Let’s go get that title now! 💪🏆 https://t.co/tHskAWxYlB— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2024
ವಿಜಯ್ ಮಲ್ಯ ಸಹ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಟ್ರೋಫಿಯ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮೊದಲ ಎಂಟು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸತತ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಶರಣಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಕೊನೆಯ ಎಲ್ಲ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆದ್ದು ಆರ್ಸಿಬಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ನಾಲ್ಕರ ಘಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಅಂತೂ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ನಂಬಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಜಯ, ಸಂಭ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಇಮ್ಮಡಿಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 18, 2024
they’re literally crying from happiness 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/7pObccJg83— ً (@manmarziiyaan) May 18, 2024
In Dayal's words "Rinku is not just my friend, he is my brother" 🫂— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2024
Life comes full circle for Yash Dayal 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/gXhdMRHq3y
“There is a 1 % chance.. and sometimes that is good enough.”— Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) May 18, 2024
To all of you who laughed at us when these images were being circulated, it ain’t too late! Jump onto the RCB train, you’ll be in for one crazy ride!!! This Team ❤️#RCB pic.twitter.com/AwkTwmuIfh
Because @RCBTweets mean Everything to Him ❤️🥹😭 #RCB #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/NWncW5hfQq— S e e N u (@SrinivasFitness) May 18, 2024
RCB Qualified and these are the scenes from Hyderabad IT Corridor 🔥#RCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/AT5i3X1tO1— Hritik Shyam Gupta (@Hritiksg) May 18, 2024
I've never seen in my 17 years of IPL, fans taking to the streets to celebrate a playoff entry. Only RCB fans could make it happen! ❤️🔥...— MNV Gowda (@MNVGowda) May 19, 2024
3Step away for 🏆#RCBvsCSK #RCB #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/kIi05tu3Wd
It's history!!— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 18, 2024
My first match at stadium!!
See you at the top!
RCB❤️@RCBTweets #RCB #RCBians #IPL2024 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/2NqDPjrQQn
This madman told this last year to rcb women's when they lost 5/5 and this fckng year he decided to show the world how it is done 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/2bdqspp0SJ— arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 18, 2024
Virat Kohli couldn't believe it, we cannot believe it but yeah we are qualified 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ufXnckLf5F— leisha (@katyxkohli17) May 18, 2024
FALL SEVEN TIMES, STAND UP EIGHT ❤️— Prithvi (@Puneite_) May 18, 2024
I don't have words to describe how happy I am... ❤️
Shreyanka Patil with the Queen & the King after last night's victory ✌️ #RCB #RCBvsCSK #IPL2024 #IPL pic.twitter.com/aVg7PCboHu— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 19, 2024
People around team bus of #RCB— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 18, 2024
Huge crowd gathered 🔥#RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB#IPL2024 #Crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/ThG6gTcVUw
Calma calma 🫰🏽@mdsirajofficial #rcb pic.twitter.com/HmA8j1xpUP— Asha Sobhana Joy (@ashathehopejoy) May 18, 2024
Incredible turnaround by RCB: qualification from this position must be among the craziest achievements in IPL history pic.twitter.com/dh06eegsBA— Matt Roller (@mroller98) May 18, 2024
RCB qualification chances:— Dard_e_Dil🕊 (@dard_aai_dil) May 18, 2024
8th May - 3%.
18th May - QUALIFIED.
- This comeback will be written in history in golden letters!!! 🫡🏆❤️🏆
EMOTIONS ARE REAL 🥹🦁❤️🏆
18 number for a reason 👑#ViratKohli #RCB #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/vZMcXkfldf— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 18, 2024
Rcb greatest comeback in the history of ipl 🔥🏆— ख़ुशी 🍁 (@powerful_khushi) May 18, 2024
And just like that Dhoni fans can now take a nice, long tuk tuk nap until next season!#RCBians #ViratKohli #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/kUivbljCwE
Cricket Ends Here For Me!— Hustler (@HustlerCSK) May 18, 2024
~Thankyou For Everything Thala.💫💛
+Your Fan Forever. pic.twitter.com/aex2E8F4rj
ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ | ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ನಮ್ಮ ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.