ಗ್ಯಾಲರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಬಾಸ್'; RCB ಜಯ 'ನಂಬಲು ಅಸಾಧ್ಯ' ಎಂದ ಫ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್

ಭಾನುವಾರ, 19 ಮೇ 2024
್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 19 ಮೇ 2024, 3:28 IST
Last Updated 19 ಮೇ 2024, 3:28 IST
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೂಪರ್ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೋಚಕ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದೆ.

ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಯೂನಿವರ್ಸ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಯ ವೆಸ್ಟ್‌ಇಂಡೀಸ್‌ನ ಕ್ರಿಸ್ ಗೇಲ್ ಕಣ್ಣಾರೆ ಕಂಡರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ತಡರಾತ್ರಿವರೆಗೂ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಸಮಾನವಾದ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.

ಎಬಿಡಿ ವಿಲಿಯರ್ಸ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಲೋಕದ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಗೆಲುವನ್ನು ಗುಣಗಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ವಿಲಿಯರ್ಸ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಸಂದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಯಾವತ್ತೂ ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಬೇಡಿ. ಎಂತಹ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ, ಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದು ಬನ್ನಿ ಎಂದು ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ವಿಜಯ್ ಮಲ್ಯ ಸಹ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಟ್ರೋಫಿಯ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮೊದಲ ಎಂಟು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸತತ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಲಿಗೆ ಶರಣಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಕೊನೆಯ ಎಲ್ಲ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆದ್ದು ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ನಾಲ್ಕರ ಘಟ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಅಂತೂ ಈ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ನಂಬಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಜಯ, ಸಂಭ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಇಮ್ಮಡಿಗೊಳಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

RCBVirat KohlibengaluruMS DhoniChris GayleIPL 2024

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ | ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ನಮ್ಮ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

