We are in for a 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 🔥



2️⃣ teams with 1️⃣ common goal 🎯



Who will get the most important '𝙌' to their name? 🤔



⏰ 7:30 PM IST

💻 https://t.co/4n69KTTxCB

📱 Official IPL App #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/83uMGEV9JH