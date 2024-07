ವೈಫಲ್ಯದ ಭಯ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ ವಾತಾವರಣ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿ: ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮನದಾಳದ ಮಾತು

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲-𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹 🫡



A coaching journey with a fitting finish 🏆



The connections. The environment. The commitment.



Hear it 🔽 from the man who played a pivotal role in the evolution of Indian cricket 🇮🇳 - By @RajalArora



Thank you, Rahul Dravid 👏👏