ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ: ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ, ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ರೋಹಿತ್

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಮರಳಿದ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ತವರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಸ್ವಾಗತ ಕೋರಲಾಯಿತು.
ನವದೆಹಲಿಯ ಇಂದಿರಾಗಾಂಧಿ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ವಿಶೇಷ ವಿಮಾನ ಬಂದಿಳಿಯಿತು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಕಿಕ್ಕಿರಿದು ತುಂಬಿದ್ದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ಜೈಕಾರ ಕೂಗಿದರು.
ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಕಪ್ತಾನ ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸಹ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಹಾಕಿದರು. ಬಳಿಕ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಬಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಐಟಿಸಿ ಮಯೂರ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ಗೆ ತೆರಳಿದರು. ಅಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವಿನ್ಯಾಸದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಕೇಕ್ ಸಿದ್ಧಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
ರೋಹಿತ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಭೇಟಿ... ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ...
ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆಲುವಿಗಾಗಿ ಆಟಗಾರರನ್ನು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಳಿಕ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ಬೆಳೆಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 5ರಿಂದ 7ರ ನಡುವೆ ವಾಂಖೆಡೆ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಆಟಗಾರರು ತೆರೆದ ಬಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನರಿಮನ್ ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ನಿಂದ ವಾಂಖೆಡೆ ಮೈದಾನದವರೆಗೆ ಸಂಚರಿಸಲಿದ್ದು, ರೋಚಕ ಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಅಪಾರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳುವ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಇದ್ದು, ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಬಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ ಏರ್ಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮರೈನ್ ಡ್ರೈವ್, ನರಿಮನ್ ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ ಹಾಗೂ ವಾಂಖೆಡೆ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ವೆಸ್ಟ್ ಇಂಡೀಸ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸಹ ಆತಿಥ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ 2024ರ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಅನ್ನು ಭಾರತ ಜಯಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಬಾರ್ಬಡೋಸಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಏಳು ರನ್ ಅಂತರದ ರೋಚಕ ಜಯ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಎರಡನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಕಿರೀಟ ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿತು. ಆದರೆ ಚಂಡಮಾರುತದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ತವರು ಪ್ರಯಾಣ ವಿಳಂಬಗೊಂಡಿತ್ತು.
ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವಿಜೇತ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ₹125 ಕೋಟಿ ಬಹುಮಾನ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದೆ.
