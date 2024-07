IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I| ಸಾಯಿ ಸುದರ್ಶನ್ ಪದಾರ್ಪಣೆ; ಟಾಸ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್

A day to remember for T20I Debutant Sai Sudharsan 💙



He receives his T20I cap 🧢 from Captain Shubman Gill ahead of the second T20I 👏👏



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/yO8XjNpOro… #ZIMvIND#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/9XfRBVT1Im