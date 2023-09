🏆 Triumph Beyond Measure! 🇮🇳🔫



In the 25-meter Pistol Women's Team event, the formidable trio of @realmanubhaker, Sangwan Rhythm, and @singhesha10 secures India's pride with a GOLD medal finish! 🥇🔥



Their exceptional precision and teamwork deserve a standing ovation! 🌟👏… pic.twitter.com/lh7q3t8inx