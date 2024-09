🇮🇳 Result Update: #ParaBadminton🏸 Women's Singles SU5 QF👇



Manisha Ramadass continues her winning spree at the #ParisParalympics2024



After winning both her group stage matches, Manisha cruised past Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 2-0 in straight games with a scoreline of 21-13 & 21-16.… pic.twitter.com/oktDAev8eV