Fact Check: ಪಾಕ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರಿಗಾಗಿ ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ಆಯೋಜಿಸಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ

I warmly Welcome Pakistan Cricket Team on their arrival in my country after a long time period of 7 years, I will host a party for my friends specially for Shadab at my house 🤗 Love you all, always spread love and joy❣️💕#Hyderabad #PakistanCricketTeam #BabarAzam𓃵 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/dLwQo17LOq