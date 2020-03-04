ಬುಧವಾರ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 4, 2020
ನಿರ್ಭಯಾ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಿ ಪವನ್ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ದಯಾ ಅರ್ಜಿ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: 2012 ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಅಪರಾಧಿ ಪವನ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ದಯಾ ಅರ್ಜಿಯನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಬುಧವಾರ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕ್ಷಮಾದಾನ ಅರ್ಜಿ ತಿರಸ್ಕೃತಗೊಂಡಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ನಿರ್ಭಯಾ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಅಪರಾಧಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಗಲ್ಲು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ವಿಧಿಸುವ ದಿನಾಂಕ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲು ತಿಹಾರ್ ಜೈಲು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ದೆಹಲಿ ಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ಗೆ ಮೊರೆಹೋಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ನಿರ್ಭಯಾ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಮೂವರು ಅಪರಾಧಿಗಳ ದಯಾ ಅರ್ಜಿಯನ್ನು ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಅವರು ಈ ಹಿಂದೆಯೇ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದ್ದರು . ಇದಾದ ನಂತರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 3 ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಆರು ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ತಿಹಾರ್‌ ಜೈಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಗಲ್ಲು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಜಾರಿ ನಿಗದಿಯಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಈ ನಡುವೆ  ಪವನ್ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ದಯಾ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಬಾಕಿ ಇದ್ದುದರಿಂದ  ಮರಣದಂಡನೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ ಮುಂದೂಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

