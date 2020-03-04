ನಿರ್ಭಯಾ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಿ ಪವನ್ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ದಯಾ ಅರ್ಜಿ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: 2012 ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಅಪರಾಧಿ ಪವನ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್‌ ಗುಪ್ತಾ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ದಯಾ ಅರ್ಜಿಯನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಬುಧವಾರ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕ್ಷಮಾದಾನ ಅರ್ಜಿ ತಿರಸ್ಕೃತಗೊಂಡಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ನಿರ್ಭಯಾ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಅಪರಾಧಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಗಲ್ಲು ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ವಿಧಿಸುವ ದಿನಾಂಕ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲು ತಿಹಾರ್ ಜೈಲು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ದೆಹಲಿ ಕೋರ್ಟ್‌ಗೆ ಮೊರೆಹೋಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

#Nirbhaya : Shortly after the President rejected convict Pawan's mercy plea, Tihar Jail Authorities move the Additional Sessions Court for fresh date of execution. Judge Dharmender Rana will hear the matter shortly. #nirbhayaconvicts #PawanGupta

Seema Khushwaha, Lawyer of Nirbhaya's parents: We are moving a fresh application in Delhi court to fix a fresh date for the execution of the four convicts. All the convicts have exhausted their complete rights. The date which will be fixed now will be the final date. pic.twitter.com/UADL2sobsa