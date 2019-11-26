26/11 ಮುಂಬೈ ಉಗ್ರರ ದಾಳಿಗೆ 11 ವರ್ಷ: ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಗಣ್ಯರು
ಅದು ದೇಶ ಕಂಡ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕರಾಳ ದಿನ. ಅಂದು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಮೂಲದ ಉಗ್ರರು ಮುಂಬೈ ಮಹಾನಗರಿಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಆತ್ಮಾಹುತಿ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿ ದೇಶದ ಭದ್ರತೆಗೆ ಸವಾಲು ಎಸೆದಿದ್ದರು. 26 ನವೆಂಬರ್ 2008 ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದು ಸರಿಸುಮಾರು 166 ಜನರು ಹತರಾಗಿ, 300 ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಆ ಕಹಿ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದು ಇಂದಿಗೆ ಹನ್ನೊಂದು ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಉರುಳಿ ಹೋದವು.
26/11 ಮಂಬೈ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರನ್ನು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕೋಟ್ಯಾಂತರ ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಇಂದು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಉಗ್ರರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮ ಪೋಲಿಸರ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ದೇವೇಂದ್ರ ಫಡಣವೀಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಭಗತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಕೋಶಿಯಾರಿ ಅವರು ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack, today pic.twitter.com/6czKcGvcy5
— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸಚಿವೆ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್ ಅವರು, ‘26/11 ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದ 11 ವರ್ಷಗಳಾದವು. ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದವರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸೋಣ. ಅಂದು ದೈರ್ಯ, ಸಾಹಸ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಮೆರೆದ ಧೀರ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ನಮಗೆ ಸ್ಪೂರ್ತಿ,’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Eleven years have gone by since #2611attack. We respectfully remember the martyrs and pay tributes to them. The spirit, courage and sense of duty valiant citizens displayed on that day shall inspire us forever. #MumbaiTerrorAttack
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 26, 2019
"26/11ರ ಮುಂಬೈ ಉಗ್ರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜೀವ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡವರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಗೌರವಗಳು. ಯಾವುದೇ ಭಯವಿಲ್ಲದೇ ಭಯೋತ್ಪದಕರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡಿದ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ವಂದನೆಗಳು. ಆ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಪಾತ್ರರನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೂ ನಾವು ವಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ,’ ಎಂದು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
My heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. I salute the courage of all security forces who fought fearlessly against the terrorists that day.
We also salute the fortitude of the victims’ families as they have been an inspiration for us.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2019
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಅವರು, ‘26/11 ರ ಮುಂಬೈ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದು ಇಂದಿಗೆ 11 ವರ್ಷಗಳಾದವು. ಆ ದಿನ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡವರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾನಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಜನರನ್ನು ಉಳಿಸಲು ತಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಾಣವನ್ನೇ ಪಣಕ್ಕಿಟ್ಟ ಧೈರ್ಯಶಾಲಿ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು, ಯೋಧರು ಮತ್ತು ನಾಗರಿಕರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಾವು ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಿನಿಂದ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನೆಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡೋಣ,’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Today is the 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks. Solemnly remembering those who lost their lives on that day. My thoughts with their families. Homage to the brave police officers, military, and civilians, who risked their lives to save people. Let us unitedly fight terror
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2019
ಮುಂಬೈ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದವರನ್ನು ನೆನೆದಿರುವ ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಕ್ಯಾ. ಅಮರಿಂದರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ‘ದೇಶದ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಗೊಸ್ಕರ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡವರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ವಂದನೆಗಳು. ಹುತಾತ್ಮರ ದೈರ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಬಲಿದಾನದ ಋಣ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲೆ ಯಾವತ್ತಿಗೂ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ,’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Remembering the martyrs of the 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks & condolences to the ones who lost their loved ones. A salute to the courage displayed by @MumbaiPolice & special forces alike to protect our nation. Forever indebted to the courage & sacrifice of our bravehearts. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BCMCK33QlY
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2019
ಇದೇ ವೇಳೆ, ಹುತಾತ್ಮರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿರುವ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಗೌರವಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.