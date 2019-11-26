26/11 ಮುಂಬೈ ಉಗ್ರರ ದಾಳಿಗೆ 11 ವರ್ಷ: ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ಗಣ್ಯರು

ಅದು ದೇಶ ಕಂಡ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಕರಾಳ ದಿನ. ಅಂದು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಮೂಲದ ಉಗ್ರರು ಮುಂಬೈ ಮಹಾನಗರಿಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಆತ್ಮಾಹುತಿ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿ ದೇಶದ ಭದ್ರತೆಗೆ ಸವಾಲು ಎಸೆದಿದ್ದರು. 26 ನವೆಂಬರ್‌ 2008 ರಂದು ಮುಂಬೈ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದು ಸರಿಸುಮಾರು 166 ಜನರು ಹತರಾಗಿ, 300 ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಆ ಕಹಿ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದು ಇಂದಿಗೆ ಹನ್ನೊಂದು ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಉರುಳಿ ಹೋದವು.

26/11 ಮಂಬೈ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರನ್ನು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕೋಟ್ಯಾಂತರ ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಇಂದು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಉಗ್ರರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ಹುತಾತ್ಮ ಪೋಲಿಸರ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಳಿ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ದೇವೇಂದ್ರ ಫಡಣವೀಸ್‌ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಭಗತ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಕೋಶಿಯಾರಿ ಅವರು ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack , today pic.twitter.com/6czKcGvcy5

ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸಚಿವೆ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾ ಸೀತಾರಾಮನ್‌ ಅವರು, ‘26/11 ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದ 11 ವರ್ಷಗಳಾದವು. ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹುತಾತ್ಮರಾದವರನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸೋಣ. ಅಂದು ದೈರ್ಯ, ಸಾಹಸ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಮೆರೆದ ಧೀರ ನಾಗರಿಕರು ನಮಗೆ ಸ್ಪೂರ್ತಿ,’ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Eleven years have gone by since #2611attack . We respectfully remember the martyrs and pay tributes to them. The spirit, courage and sense of duty valiant citizens displayed on that day shall inspire us forever. #MumbaiTerrorAttack

"26/11ರ ಮುಂಬೈ ಉಗ್ರ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜೀವ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡವರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಗೌರವಗಳು. ಯಾವುದೇ ಭಯವಿಲ್ಲದೇ ಭಯೋತ್ಪದಕರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೋರಾಡಿದ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ವಂದನೆಗಳು. ಆ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಪಾತ್ರರನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೂ ನಾವು ವಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ,’ ಎಂದು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

My heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. I salute the courage of all security forces who fought fearlessly against the terrorists that day.

We also salute the fortitude of the victims’ families as they have been an inspiration for us.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2019