ದೆಹಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಸೋಲು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ– ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಜೊತೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಘಟಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮನೋಜ್‌ ತಿವಾರಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಏನೇ ಬಂದರೂ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.

ನಾವು ಸೋಲನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ, ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್‌ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ ಗೌತಮ್‌ ಗಂಭೀರ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಾವು ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರ ಮನಸ್ಸು ಗೆಲ್ಲುವಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ಮಾಡಿದೆವು ಆದರ ಜನರು ನಮಗೆ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಮಾಡಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್‌ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್‌ ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆಡಳಿತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಗೌತಮ್‌ ಗಂಭೀರ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir: We accept #DelhiElectionResults and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal & the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/GO4HG7s5fI

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ ಪರ್ವೇಶ್‌ ವರ್ಮಾ ನಾವು ಸೋಲನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಜನರನ್ನು ತಲುಪುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Parvesh Verma, BJP MP on #DelhiResults: I accept the result. We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections. If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing. pic.twitter.com/OL6a9G6dVs