ದೆಹಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಸೋಲು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ– ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಜೊತೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಘಟಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮನೋಜ್‌ ತಿವಾರಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಏನೇ ಬಂದರೂ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.

ನಾವು ಸೋಲನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ, ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್‌ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ ಗೌತಮ್‌ ಗಂಭೀರ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಾವು ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರ ಮನಸ್ಸು ಗೆಲ್ಲುವಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ಮಾಡಿದೆವು ಆದರ ಜನರು ನಮಗೆ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಮಾಡಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅರವಿಂದ್‌ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್‌ ದೆಹಲಿ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತಮ ಆಡಳಿತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಗೌತಮ್‌ ಗಂಭೀರ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ ಪರ್ವೇಶ್‌ ವರ್ಮಾ ನಾವು ಸೋಲನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಜನರನ್ನು ತಲುಪುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

