ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳ ದರ್ಬಾರ್‌: ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಕುರಿತಾದ ಮೀಮ್‌ – ಚಿತ್ರ ಕೃಪೆ: ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌

ದೆಹಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಾಸ್ಯದ ಹೊಳೆಯೇ ಹರಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಆಮ್‌ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ (ಆಪ್‌–AAP) ಬೇರೆಲ್ಲ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಿಟ್ಟು ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರೆ, ಬಹುಮತಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 15–20 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಹಾವು ಏಣಿ ಆಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದೆ. ಇನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಖಾತೆ ತೆರೆಯಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಲೇಪ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi ಹೀಗೆ, ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗಿನಿಂದಲೇ ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿವೆ.  ಈಗ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹೇಗಿರಬಹುದು, ಆಪ್‌ನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹೇಗಿದೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಥೆ ಏನು, ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೇಗಿದೆ,...ಇಂಥ ಎಲ್ಲದಕ್ಕೂ  ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳೇ ಉತ್ತರಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ!

Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
BJP
Congress

