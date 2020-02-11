ದೆಹಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಾಸ್ಯದ ಹೊಳೆಯೇ ಹರಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಆಮ್‌ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ (ಆಪ್‌–AAP) ಬೇರೆಲ್ಲ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಿಟ್ಟು ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರೆ, ಬಹುಮತಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 15–20 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಹಾವು ಏಣಿ ಆಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದೆ. ಇನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಖಾತೆ ತೆರೆಯಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಲೇಪ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Exclusive pic from hari Nagar seat where Bagga is leading 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 11, 2020

#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi ಹೀಗೆ, ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗಿನಿಂದಲೇ ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿವೆ. ಈಗ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹೇಗಿರಬಹುದು, ಆಪ್‌ನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹೇಗಿದೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಥೆ ಏನು, ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೇಗಿದೆ,...ಇಂಥ ಎಲ್ಲದಕ್ಕೂ ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳೇ ಉತ್ತರಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ!

Congress watching vote counting for AAP and BJP in Delhi.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/0IGz5mAen1 — Darcasm (@Darcasm) February 11, 2020

Congress watching vote counting for BJP & AAP in #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/OwLxbyLFs8 — Munazzah Zarreen (@MunazzaZarreen) February 10, 2020

The ELECTION COMMISSION has thanked CONGRESS party for their wholehearted CONTRIBUTIONS to their kitty, as almost all their party members who contested , HAVE LOST THEIR DEPOSITS...



This is called the spirit of

NATION BUILDING...



😂🤣😂🤣😂#DelhiElectionResults — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) February 11, 2020

BJP leaders listening to poll results like : #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/iP4IqzIpEr — shaziya khan (@shaziyatistic) February 11, 2020