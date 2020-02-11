ಮೀಮ್ಗಳ ದರ್ಬಾರ್: ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?
ದೆಹಲಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೀಮ್ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಾಸ್ಯದ ಹೊಳೆಯೇ ಹರಿಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಆಮ್ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ (ಆಪ್–AAP) ಬೇರೆಲ್ಲ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಿಟ್ಟು ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರೆ, ಬಹುಮತಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 15–20 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಹಾವು ಏಣಿ ಆಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದೆ. ಇನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಖಾತೆ ತೆರೆಯಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಆಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಹಾಸ್ಯ ಲೇಪ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 11, 2020
Exclusive pic from hari Nagar seat where Bagga is leading 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dyfv87YvNH
#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults #ResultOnDelhi ಹೀಗೆ, ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗಿನಿಂದಲೇ ದೆಹಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶದ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ಗಳು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿವೆ. ಈಗ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹೇಗಿರಬಹುದು, ಆಪ್ನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹೇಗಿದೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಥೆ ಏನು, ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೇಗಿದೆ,...ಇಂಥ ಎಲ್ಲದಕ್ಕೂ ಮೀಮ್ಗಳೇ ಉತ್ತರಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ!
#DelhiElectionResults summed up:#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/1k43Vbevug— Shruti Pandey⚠️ (@Shruti20201) February 11, 2020
अगर चुनाव परिणाम कुश्ती से तय हो तो #DelhiResults कुछ यूँ होगा 😁@ManojTiwariMP @AmitShah @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AamAadmiParty #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/HiT1yR31bM— Shah (@ShahNaw32697865) February 11, 2020
Tough competition between Congress and Others. #DelhiElections #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/PX7M01WcI7— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 11, 2020
B@gga watching counting...#bagga_harega#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/9HT9o259KL— बाग़ी... (@Rebel_Mahen) February 11, 2020
Aam AADMI Party right now 😂#DelhiResults #DelhiAssemblyPolls #Kejriwal #AAPWinningDelhi #DelhiElections2020 #AamAadmiParty #ExitPolls #ResultOnDelhi pic.twitter.com/Ay6453fp2z— RJ Lahari 🇮🇳 (@DeepakLahari7) February 11, 2020
Congress watching vote counting for AAP and BJP in Delhi.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/0IGz5mAen1— Darcasm (@Darcasm) February 11, 2020
Congress watching vote counting for BJP & AAP in #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/OwLxbyLFs8— Munazzah Zarreen (@MunazzaZarreen) February 10, 2020
We're heading for a landslide!— Spandan Srivastava (@Spandan911) February 11, 2020
Are y'all ready??#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/aon0eFSIQj
#DelhiResults #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/8ZT320C86v— forever_akela (@forever_akela) February 11, 2020
Congress right now #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/qwvqAJcb28— Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) February 11, 2020
BJP to Delhi #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/MBXdsMWoQR— GLOBEAM RADIANT PVT. LTD. (@Globeamindia) February 11, 2020
#BJP Supporters Right Now ! #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/7HqZwrVYrj— Oyegaurav (@Oyegaurav1) February 11, 2020
Congress right now !#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/WUlNfRsVGX— . (@halfbloodpkb) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults— AVJIT (@avjit_bhashwani) February 11, 2020
Maybe These was the reason
that #Congress is not getting seat#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ywF7SxvhFh
#दिल्ली तो हाथ से गई, चलो बिहार चलते है। #Kejriwal ने बेड़ा गरक कर दिया। #Sayed_Shehzad #DelhiResults #AAPwithShaheenBagh #DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElection2020 #DelhiElections #DelhiAssemblyPolls #AAPWinningDelhi #BJPWinningDelhi #AAP #BJP #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC #India pic.twitter.com/wYYhJKddO1— Sayed Shehzad Haider Abidi (@Sayed_Shehzad) February 11, 2020
The ELECTION COMMISSION has thanked CONGRESS party for their wholehearted CONTRIBUTIONS to their kitty, as almost all their party members who contested , HAVE LOST THEIR DEPOSITS...— Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) February 11, 2020
This is called the spirit of
NATION BUILDING...
😂🤣😂🤣😂#DelhiElectionResults
ये बोल रहा था #Delhi में हमारी 600 सीटे आएंगी 😂😂#DelhiPolls2020#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/WF7ZDL0yXY— NSUI SHAHID SHEIKH 🇮🇳 (@nsuiShahidsheik) February 11, 2020
Delhi counting.. .@ArvindKejriwal CM residence..#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/yLTr6BfzWx— Ravi Sisodia ರವಿ (@ravi27kant) February 11, 2020
Aap right now#DelhiElectionResults #ElectionResults #Elections2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/346mEGG1rq— Abhimanyu Thakur 🇮🇳 (@iamabhimanyut) February 11, 2020
BJP leaders listening to poll results like : #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/iP4IqzIpEr— shaziya khan (@shaziyatistic) February 11, 2020
#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ij2PjulZmi— Wise (@mdhakeemkhan) February 11, 2020
*A rare picture of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia looking at BJP*#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/LSqKkuRxZ1— Pranjal Jai (@ThePJaiOfficial) February 11, 2020
