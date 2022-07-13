ಬುಧವಾರ, ಜುಲೈ 13, 2022
ಭುಗಿಲೆದ್ದ ಜನರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ: ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಲ್ಲಿ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಘೋಷಣೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

ಕೊಲಂಬೊ: ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಗೊಟಬಯ ರಾಜಪಕ್ಸ ಪಲಾಯನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಕಚೇರಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ. 

ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು ಎದುರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ದಿನದಿಂದ ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಸ್ವರೂಪ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದೆ. 

ಕೊಲಂಬೊ ನಗರದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಬುಧವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತೆ ಭುಗಿಲೆದ್ದಿವೆ. 

ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಜನರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಮಣಿದಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಗೊಟಬಯ ರಾಜಪಕ್ಸ, ಬುಧವಾರ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ದೇಶ ಬಿಟ್ಟು ಮಾಲ್ಡೀವ್ಸ್‌ಗೆ ಪರಾರಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

