ಟ್ರಂಪ್ 'ಗೂಬೆ'ಯಂತೆ ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತರು ಎಂದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಿರೂಪಕಿ: ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Updated:

ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ - ಟೋಮಿ ಲಹ್ರೆನ್

ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟಂನ್: ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೂಬೆ ಎಂದರೆ ಪಕ್ಷಿ ಎನ್ನುವುದಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ ಅದನ್ನು ಬೈಗುಳವಾಗಿಯೇ ಬಳಸುವುದು ಹೆಚ್ಚು. ಗೂಬೆ ಎಂದಾಕ್ಷಣ ಏನೂ ತಿಳಿಯದ ಮೂಢ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ, ಬುದ್ಧಿಯಿಲ್ಲದವ ಎನ್ನುವಂತೆ ಬಳಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಆದರೆ ಮೂಲತಃ ಗೂಬೆಯು ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಪಕ್ಷಿ. ಇದೇ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಿರೂಪಕಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಗೂಬೆಗೆ ಹೋಲಿಸಿ ಪೇಜಿಕೆ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು 'ಉಲ್ಲು' (ಗೂಬೆ) ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿರುವ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯವಾದಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಿರೂಪಕಿ ಮತ್ತು ಟೆಲಿವಿಷನ್ ಮಾಜಿ ನಿರೂಪಕಿ ಟೋಮಿ ಲಹ್ರೆನ್ ಅವರ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. 

ವಿಡಿಯೊದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಹ್ರೇನ್ ಅವರು, ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವರ ‘ಮೇಕ್ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ಎಗೇನ್’ ಮತ್ತು 2020 ರ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಅವರ ‘ಕೀಪ್ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಗ್ರೇಟ್’ ಕಾರ್ಯಸೂಚಿಯನ್ನು ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಯುಎಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಮುದಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಏಕೆಂದರೆ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಗೂಬೆಯಂತೆ ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತರು ಅಥವಾ ನೀವು ಹಿಂದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಳುವಂತೆ - ನಾನು ಇದನ್ನು ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಉಚ್ಚರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಭಾವಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ - ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ‘ಉಲ್ಲು’ ನಂತೆ ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತರು. ನಾನು ಅದನ್ನು ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ಭಾವಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದುರದೃಷ್ಟವಶಾತ್ ಲಹ್ರೆನ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ, ‘ಉಲ್ಲು’ ಎಂಬ ಪದವು ಗೂಬೆಯನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತದೆ, ಆದರೆ ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸಲು ಇದನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧವಾಗಿ ದಡ್ಡತನವನ್ನು ಸೂಚಿಸಲು ಬಳಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ತಿಳಿದಿಲ್ಲ.

ಅಮೆರಿಕನ್ ಭಾರತೀಯರನ್ನು ತಲುಪಲು ಲಹ್ರೆನ್ ಅವರು ಬಳಸಿದ ಈ ವಿಧಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಅನೇಕರು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಮನಸೋಯಿಚ್ಛೆ ನಕ್ಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಭಾರತೀಯರೇ, ಟೋಮಿ ಲಹ್ರೆನ್ ಅವರು ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಎಂಎಜಿಎ ಕಾರ್ಯಸೂಚಿಗೆ ನೀವು ನೀಡಿದ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನೀವು ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತರಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ, ಕೊನೆಯವರೆಗೂ ಇದನ್ನು ನೋಡುತ್ತೀರಿ ಎಂದು ಅಲಿ ಅಸ್ಘರ್ ಅಬೇದಿ ಎನ್ನುವ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರೊಬ್ಬರು ವಿಡಿಯೊವನ್ನು ಶೇರ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಾಣಾ ಶೇಖ್ ಎನ್ನುವವರು, ನಾನು ಮೊದಲು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಇಷ್ಟೊಂದು ಗಟ್ಟಿಯಾಗಿ ನಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ... ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಯಾವುದನ್ನಾದರೂ ನಾನು ಇಷ್ಟಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದ ಏಕೈಕ ವಿಚಾರವೆಂದರೆ ಅದು ಈ ಸಮಯ ಎಂದು ಜಸ್ಟಿನ್ ಅವೆರಿ ಸ್ಮಿತ್ ಎಂಬುವವರು ಕಮೆಂಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರ ತರಹೇವಾರಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ ನೋಡಿ....

US
Donald Trump
America
Indians

