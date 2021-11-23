ಹೊಸ ವಿನ್ಯಾಸದ ರಾಯಲ್ಎನ್ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಎಸ್ಜಿ650 ಅನಾವರಣ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಆಕರ್ಷಕ ವಿನ್ಯಾಸ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ರಾಯಲ್ಎನ್ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಎಸ್ಜಿ650 ಬೈಕ್ ಅನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಡಿಜಿಟಲ್ ಗ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ಸ್ ಸಹಿತ ನೂತನ ಪರಿಕಲ್ಪನೆಯ ರಾಯಲ್ಎನ್ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಎಸ್ಜಿ650ಯನ್ನು ಇಐಸಿಎಂಎ 2021 ಮೋಟಾರ್ ಶೋದಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ವಿನ್ಯಾಸ ಎಂಬ ಪರಿಕಲ್ಪನೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ರಾಯಲ್ಎನ್ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ನೂತನ ಎಸ್ಜಿ650 ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲಿದೆ.
ರಾಯಲ್ಎನ್ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಎಸ್ಜಿ650 ಮೋಟಾರ್ಬೈಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಟರ್ಸೆಪ್ಟರ್ 650 ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಂಟಿನೆಂಟಲ್ ಜಿಟಿ 650 ಮಾದರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿರುವ ಎಂಜಿನ್ ಅನ್ನೇ ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
The Royal Enfield SG650 Concept is the result of a challenge set to Royal Enfield’s Industrial Design Team.
Classic design sensibilities while pushing into a whole new dimension of what Royal Enfields of the future. #RoyalEnfield #120yearsOfRoyalEnfield #EICMA2021 #SG650Concept pic.twitter.com/rNc7vPi7aa
— Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 23, 2021
ಎಸ್ಜಿ650 ಮೋಟಾರ್ಬೈಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಮಾದರಿಯ ಹೆಡ್ಲೈಟ್, ಡಿಸ್ಕ್ ಬ್ರೇಕ್ ಅನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉಳಿದಂತೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ವಿವರವನ್ನು ಕಂಪನಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ.
Launching at EICMA 2021 - The Royal Enfield SG 650 Concept
Want to get a closer look?
Stay tuned for a Youtube Broadcast of the event on our official channel at 7pm IST.
Catch us LIVE: https://t.co/n6h9ElO5Jp #RoyalEnfield #120yearsOfRoyalEnfield #EICMA2021 #SG650Concept pic.twitter.com/XDjAmUmkl3
— Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 23, 2021
