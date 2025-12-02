Ranveer Singh, a third-rate actor, has insulted and mocked our Hindu deities. Hindus will NOT forgive this. We are boycotting your upcoming film.#BoycottDhurandhar #BoycottRanveerSingh #RespectHinduGodspic.twitter.com/fC72weJmwJ— EPL Fantasy (@Grok11Dream) December 1, 2025
Ranveer Singh has mocked hindu deities, Do you know why?— Amit Gangwar (@realbala0001) December 2, 2025
Because of your silence.#BoycottDhurandhar pic.twitter.com/dVKAAwNjgk
#BoycottDhurandhar for making fun on #KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/xZdCKEStat— MCK (@chaitanyanits) November 29, 2025
@RanveerOfficial— मराठा आर्विका देसाई (@Arvikasai) December 1, 2025
हिंदू देवतेचा अपमान केलास.
का? कशासाठी?
आत्ता #BoycottDhurandhar मोहीम सुरू.@shetty_rishab I stand with Rishabh. pic.twitter.com/ncNBO6TbAh
#BoycottDhurandhar this man should be arrested ASAP for mocking hindu setiments— Sanjay Sen (@1975sanjaysen) December 2, 2025
These shameless bollywood druggies should be taught lessons https://t.co/EHjd6jsNgg
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.