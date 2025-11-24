ನಟ ಧರ್ಮೇಂದ್ರ ನಿಧನ: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಮುರ್ಮು, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2025
The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025
अपने बहतरीन अभिनय से 6 दशकों तक हर देशवासी के दिल को छूने वाले धर्मेंद्र जी का निधन भारतीय सिनेमा जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। एक सामान्य परिवार से आकर उन्होंने फिल्म जगत में अपनी अमिट पहचान बनाई।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 24, 2025
धर्मेंद्र जी उन चुनिंदा अभिनेताओं में से एक रहे, जिन्होंने जिस किरदार को छुआ, वह…
Deeply grieved by the demise of veteran actor Shri Dharmendra - one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2025
His unforgettable performances, humane screen presence and decades of contribution to film culture have left an indelible mark on generations.
My heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/70OJLvQbEq
