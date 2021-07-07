ಮರೆಯಾದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್; ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ (98) ಅವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದೀರ್ಘಕಾಲ ಅನಾರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಉಸಿರಾಟದ ತೊಂದರೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಮುಂಬೈನ ಪಿ.ಡಿ. ಹಿಂದೂಜಾ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸದೇ ಬುಧವಾರ ನಿಧರರಾದರು ಎಂದು ವೈದ್ಯರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹಿಂದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳನ್ನು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ 'ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ'ರಾಗಿ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಳಿಯುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸರಿಸಾಟಿಯಿಲ್ಲದ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆಯ ನಟರಾಗಿ ಅನುಗ್ರಹಿತರಾಗಿದ್ದವರು. ಈ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದಾಗಿ ತಲೆಮಾರುಗಳ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಬಳಗವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಹಾಗೂ ಅಸಂಖ್ಯಾತ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ' ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸಹ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ 'ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪರದೆಯ ನಿಜವಾದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ನಾಯಕರೊಬ್ಬರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅದ್ಭುತ ನಟನೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಪ್ರತಿಮ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಿಂದ ತಲೆಮಾರಿಂದ ತಲೆಮಾರಿನ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಪ್ರಿಯರನ್ನು ರಂಜಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು' ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji’s family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 7, 2021

'ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಾಗಿ ಮುಂದಿನ ಪೀಳಿಗೆಯು ಸದಾ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು' ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

'ಭಾರತದ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಚಿರಾಯು' ಎಂದು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಕ ಸಂದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021

ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಒಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾನ ಮರೆಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟ ಅಮಿತಾಭ್ ಬಚ್ಚನ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಇತಿಹಾಸವನ್ನು ಬರೆಯುವಾಗಲೆಲ್ಲಾ 'ಬಿಫೋರ್ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ - ಆಫ್ಟರ್ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್' ಆಗಿರಬೇಕು' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

ಶ್ರೀ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಹಾಗೂ ನೈಜ ನಟರಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ್ಕಕೆ ಆದರ್ಶಪ್ರಾಯವಾದ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಾಗಿ ಎಲ್ಲರಿಂದಲೂ ಗೌರವಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಗಂಗಾ ಜಮುನಾ'ಗಳಂತಹ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಅಭಿಯನವು ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಸಿನಿ ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ತಟ್ಟಿವೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಅತೀವ ಬೇಸರವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021

ಪದ್ಮವಿಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲು ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಹೋದಾಗ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಕ್ಷಣವನ್ನು ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂವಹನ ನಡೆಸಿರುವುದು ನನ್ನ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಕ್ಷಣ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.