ಮರೆಯಾದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್; ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ನ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ (98) ಅವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದೀರ್ಘಕಾಲ ಅನಾರೋಗ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಉಸಿರಾಟದ ತೊಂದರೆ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಮುಂಬೈನ ಪಿ.ಡಿ. ಹಿಂದೂಜಾ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸದೇ ಬುಧವಾರ ನಿಧರರಾದರು ಎಂದು ವೈದ್ಯರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ

ಹಿಂದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳನ್ನು ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ 'ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ'ರಾಗಿ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಉಳಿಯುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸರಿಸಾಟಿಯಿಲ್ಲದ ಪ್ರತಿಭೆಯ ನಟರಾಗಿ ಅನುಗ್ರಹಿತರಾಗಿದ್ದವರು. ಈ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದಾಗಿ ತಲೆಮಾರುಗಳ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಬಳಗವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಹಾಗೂ ಅಸಂಖ್ಯಾತ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ' ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸಹ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ 'ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪರದೆಯ ನಿಜವಾದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ನಾಯಕರೊಬ್ಬರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅದ್ಭುತ ನಟನೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಪ್ರತಿಮ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಿಂದ ತಲೆಮಾರಿಂದ ತಲೆಮಾರಿನ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಪ್ರಿಯರನ್ನು ರಂಜಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು' ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

'ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಾಗಿ ಮುಂದಿನ ಪೀಳಿಗೆಯು ಸದಾ ನೆನಪಿನಲ್ಲಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು' ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

'ಭಾರತದ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಚಿರಾಯು' ಎಂದು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಕ ಸಂದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಒಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾನ ಮರೆಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟ ಅಮಿತಾಭ್ ಬಚ್ಚನ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಇತಿಹಾಸವನ್ನು ಬರೆಯುವಾಗಲೆಲ್ಲಾ 'ಬಿಫೋರ್ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ - ಆಫ್ಟರ್ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್' ಆಗಿರಬೇಕು' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

ಶ್ರೀ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಹಾಗೂ ನೈಜ ನಟರಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ್ಕಕೆ ಆದರ್ಶಪ್ರಾಯವಾದ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಾಗಿ ಎಲ್ಲರಿಂದಲೂ ಗೌರವಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಗಂಗಾ ಜಮುನಾ'ಗಳಂತಹ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಅಭಿಯನವು ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಸಿನಿ ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ತಟ್ಟಿವೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಅತೀವ ಬೇಸರವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

ಪದ್ಮವಿಭೂಷಣ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲು ಮುಂಬೈಗೆ ಹೋದಾಗ ದಿಲೀಪ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಕ್ಷಣವನ್ನು ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂವಹನ ನಡೆಸಿರುವುದು ನನ್ನ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಕ್ಷಣ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪಾರ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಮತ್ತು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

