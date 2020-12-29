ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 29, 2020
ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡದ ‘ತಲೈವಾ‘; ನಿರಾಸೆಯಲ್ಲೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ!

ಸೂಪರ್‌ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ ಕಾರಣಗಳಿಂದಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡುವುದರಿಂದ ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್‌ (70) ಹಿಂದೆ ಸರಿದಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ನಟ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಕಮಲ್‌ ಹಾಸನ್‌ ನಿರಾಸೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್‌ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ.

'ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರದ ಬಳಿಕ ನಾನು ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್‌ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಂತೆ ನನಗೂ ನಿರಾಸೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ, ಆದರೆ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಹ ನನಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ' ಎಂದು ಕಮಲ್‌ ಹಾಸನ್‌ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಜನಿ ಅವರು 'ಅಣ್ಣಾತೆ' ಎಂಬ ತಮಿಳು ಚಿತ್ರದ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 13ರಿಂದ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಮಧ್ಯೆ ತೀವ್ರ ರಕ್ತದೊತ್ತಡದ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 25ರಂದು ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್‌ನ ಅಪೊಲೊ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಎರಡು ದಿನಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆಯಷ್ಟೇ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಧಾರಣೆ ಕಂಡುಬಂದು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರಿಗೆ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಒಂದು ವಾರ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿಶ್ರಾಂತಿ ಪಡೆಯುವಂತೆ ಸಲಹೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು.

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಪತ್ರ ಬರೆದಿರುವ ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್‌, ನೀಡಿರುವ ಭರವಸೆಯನ್ನು ಮುರಿದಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿರುವ ಬಹುತೇಕ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ನಿರಾಸೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೆಲವರು 'ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯ ತಲೈವಾ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದರೆ, ಇನ್ನೂ ಕೆಲವರು 'ಪಕ್ಷ ಆರಂಭಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ತೊರೆದರು. ಇದು ರಜನಿಯಿಂದ ಮಾತ್ರವೇ ಸಾಧ್ಯ' ಎಂದು ತಮಾಷೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲವು ಮಂದಿ ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್‌ ನಿವಾಸದ ಎದುರು ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಯನ್ನೂ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹೀಗಿವೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳು– 'ನಮ್ಮ ಇಡೀ ಕುಟುಂಬವೇ ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್‌ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು, ಈಗ ಮನೆಯು ಸಾವಿನ ಮನೆಯಂತಾಗಿದೆ', 'ನಿಮ್ಮ ಈ ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವನ್ನು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮಾತುಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಕೇಳಲು ಕಾತುರರಾಗಿದ್ದೇವೆ', 'ಹೌದು ಹೃದಯ ಛಿದ್ರವಾಗಿದೆ, ಅವರ ನಿರ್ಧಾರದಿಂದಲ್ಲ, ಅದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಬೇಕಾಗಿ ಬಂದ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದಾಗಿ...', 'ತಲೈವಾ ಅವರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದು ಎರಡು ನಿಮಿಷ ಯೋಚಿಸಿದರೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೈ ನಡುಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಇಂಥ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾವು ಅವರೊಂದಿಗಿರಬೇಕು', 'ತಲೈವಾ ತರದ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಮನಸ್ಸುಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೇಸರ ತರಿಸಿದರೆ, ಆ ದೇವರನ್ನೂ ಕ್ಷಮಿಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ',...

