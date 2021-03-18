ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್: Grandma Climbs a Tree -Ruskin Bond

ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್‌

Poem – 01

Ruskin Bond a well-known Indian English laureate famous for his over thirty books focused on young readers – Children. This poem is taken from his Autobiography ‘Scenes from a Writer’s Life’, where he talks about his beloved granny and her life’s best scenes who used to play a card game called Patience or Solitaire every evening all alone.

The poet is very generous enough in bringing about the ingenious nature of his grandmother in the whole of the poem in an exquisite manner.

He begins the poem calling his grandma as genius in climbing trees not just by announcing so but also states her wit of climbing any type or kind of tree both widespread and straight tall ones and stresses on the quick time (in a trice) she takes to do so expressing it proudly that she does it every time with no hassle but as a matter of ease.

Poet says her grandma had been enjoying this daringly different hobby ever since she was six years old which was learnt from her loving brother in a wonderfully wholehearted way leaving away the usually acclaimed piece of enjoyments for that age by justifying this beautiful thought as her grandma had this gift for being happier in a tree than in a lift. It clearly depicts the innocent yet sublime behavior everyone would accustom themselves to during their childhood to learn and habituate to certain hobbies to almost an inseparable part of their life – this is brought about very delicately in lines 5 – 6 in the poem.

Grandma was known for her undefeated streak of climbing trees with no known failures but still as years passed by her age became a constraint in continuing it and also kith and kin were always asking her to stop doing it as she grew old and act wisely as per age and stay calm and relaxed without taking risks and lead agedness gracefully as all other normally do. Poet doesn’t miss to bring out the courage and immense love towards the passion of his grandma while quoting her words – ‘Well I’ll grow disgracefully, I can do it better’. It is noteworthy to get to know the poet’s wit in showcasing the family’s support to grandma’s opinion of continuing her childish habits and desires and also their concern towards her safety knowing there were no trees available in any of the gardens at their vicinity.

to be continued