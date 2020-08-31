ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 31, 2020
ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ನಿಧನ: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಮಾಜಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ದೇಶದ ಪ್ರಥಮ ಪ್ರಜೆಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಅವರು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಭವನವನ್ನು ಜನರ ಸನಿಹಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದಿದ್ದರು. ಎಲ್ಲರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತಮ ಸಂಪರ್ಕವನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರು. ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಭವನದ ದ್ವಾರವನ್ನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರಿಗಾಗಿ ತೆರೆದಿದ್ದರು’ ಎಂದು ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಭಾರತ ರತ್ನ ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಇಡೀ ಭಾರತವೇ ದುಃಖಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಪಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಅಳಿಸಲಾಗದ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗುರುತು ಇದೆ. ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ವಿದ್ವಾಂಸ, ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರನ್ನು ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ವರ್ಗದವರೂ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು’ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಮಾಜಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ಜೀ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ತೀವ್ರ ನೋವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ವರ್ಗದ ಜನರೂ ಅವರನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ನಿಧನವು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿಯೂ ನನಗಾದ ನಷ್ಟವಾ. ಅವರು ಭಾರತದ ಇತಿಹಾಸ, ರಾಜತಾಂತ್ರಿಕತೆ, ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ನೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ರಕ್ಷಣೆಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ಜ್ಞಾನ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರು’ ಎಂದು ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಪ್ರಣವ್ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ ಸುದ್ದಿಯನ್ನು ದೇಶವು ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖದಿಂದ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ದೇಶದ ಜನರ ಜತೆಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

