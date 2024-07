ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಯಿಂದ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ಘೋರ ಅವಮಾನ; ಕ್ಷಮೆಯಾಚಿಸಲಿ: ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಸಾವಂತ್

This is INC's Nafarat ki Dukan! calling Hindus 'Hinsak' is brazen insult, disrespect towards Hindus.



LoP @RahulGandhi must apologize, to the House and Crores of Hindus all over the world.



The arrogance, the audacity of INC and I.N.D.I leaders to mock the Santana dharma/Hindus… pic.twitter.com/B88yVutovX