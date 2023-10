ತಿರುಪತಿ: ಭಕ್ತರ ದಟ್ಟಣೆ, 48 ಗಂಟೆ ಕಳೆದರೂ ಸಿಗದ ದರ್ಶನ, ಟೋಕನ್‌ ವಿತರಣೆ ಸ್ಥಗಿತ

UNPRECEDENTED PILGRIM RUSH WITNESSED IN TIRUMALA

( తిరుమలలో భక్తులజన సముద్రం )



ITS SEA OF DEVOTEES EVERYWHERE



QUEUE LINES EXTEND UP TO FIVE KILOMETERS



ALL PARKING SLOTS IN TIRUPATI AND TIRUMALA FILLED WITH VEHICLES



TAMILNADU BUSES QUEUE UP TO SV VEDIC UNIVERSITY IN TIRUPATI pic.twitter.com/tM2BG6au7v