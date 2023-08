ಕುಕಿ ಸಮುದಾಯದವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಆರೋಪ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೈತೇಯಿ ಮಹಿಳೆ: FIR ದಾಖಲು

🚨 Meitei Woman gang-raped in Churachandpur, the epicenter of the #ManipurViolence on 3rd May 2023.



▶️ Meitei women reports being gang-raped by Kuki mob.



▶️ An FIR has been registered at Bishnupur women police station with a gang-rape case which occurred on May 3, the day… pic.twitter.com/cYhZX3tdnL