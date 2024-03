‘ಬ್ಯೂಟಿ ವಿತ್ ಎ ಪರ್ಪಸ್ ಹ್ಯುಮಾನಿಟೇರಿಯನ್ ಅವಾರ್ಡ್’ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ನೀತಾ ಅಂಬಾನಿ

Embraced by tradition- Graced with the finesse of Indian craftsmanship, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani adorns the majestic Banarasi jangla saree from Swadesh at the Miss World 2024 stage held at the Jio World Convention Centre.



Handcrafted from… pic.twitter.com/S5zX7SjNzy