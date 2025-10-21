ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, 21 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಹಾಸ್ಯನಟ ಗೋವರ್ಧನ್ ಅಸರಾನಿ ನಿಧನ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 21 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 5:13 IST
Last Updated : 21 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 5:13 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:

ಅಂತ್ಯಗೊಂಡ ಅಸರಾನಿ ‘ಹಾಸ್ಯವಲ್ಲರಿ’: ಅಪರೂಪದ ನಟ ಇನ್ನು ನೆನಪು

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಅಂತ್ಯಗೊಂಡ ಅಸರಾನಿ ‘ಹಾಸ್ಯವಲ್ಲರಿ’: ಅಪರೂಪದ ನಟ ಇನ್ನು ನೆನಪು
ಅಂತ್ಯಗೊಂಡ ಅಸರಾನಿ ‘ಹಾಸ್ಯವಲ್ಲರಿ’: ಅಪರೂಪದ ನಟ ಇನ್ನು ನೆನಪು
Narendra ModiAmith ShahDeath NewsBollywoodBollywood actorActor

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT