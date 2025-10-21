ಹಾಸ್ಯನಟ ಗೋವರ್ಧನ್ ಅಸರಾನಿ ನಿಧನ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2025
The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2025
Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor Govardhan Asrani ji. His unmatched versatility and unique sense of humor brought joy and laughter to millions. From the iconic jailer in Sholay to memorable roles in Chupke Chupke, Golmaal, Aap Ki Kasam, Abhimaan, Baton Baton… pic.twitter.com/yK3JGnZRhN— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 20, 2025
Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our… pic.twitter.com/yo7wXnGO1Z— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 20, 2025
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.