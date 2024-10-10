ಗುರುವಾರ, 10 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024
ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ ನಿಧನ: ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಹುಲ್, ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪ

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published : 10 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024, 2:36 IST
Last Updated : 10 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2024, 2:36 IST
ಮುಂಬೈ: ಕೈಗಾರಿಕೋದ್ಯಮಿ ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕವಾಗಿ ಹರಿದಾಡಿದೆ. ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿಗಳು, ಉದ್ಯಮಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಮಂದಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಉದ್ಯಮ ದಿಗ್ಗಜನಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಎಕ್ಸ್‌/ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, 'ರತನ್‌ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರು ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿಯುಳ್ಳ ಉದ್ಯಮ ನಾಯಕ, ಕರುಣಾಮಯಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ದೇಶದ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಹಳೆಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ಉದ್ಯಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಥಿರತೆ ಒದಗಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅದೇ ವೇಳೆ, ಅವರು ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಹೊರಗೂ ಅಪಾರ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಮಾಜವನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಉತ್ತಮಗೊಳಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ತೋರಿದ ಬದ್ಧತೆ, ದಯೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನವೀಯತೆಯ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಜನರು ಅವರನ್ನು ಇಷ್ಟಪಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು' ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗಿನ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನೂ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಮೋದಿ, 'ದೊಡ್ಡ ಕನಸು ಕಾಣುವುದು ಮತ್ತು ಅದರಿಂದ ಸಾಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡುವುದು ರತನ್‌ ಅವರಲ್ಲಿನ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಠ ಅಂಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ, ಆರೋಗ್ಯ, ನೈರ್ಮಲ್ಯ, ಪ್ರಾಣಿ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಚೂಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಅಸಂಖ್ಯ ಮಾತುಕತೆಗಳು ತಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತುಂಬಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ. ನಾನು ಗುಜರಾತ್‌ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಆಗಿದ್ದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆ' ಎಂದೂ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ದ್ರೌಪದಿ ಮುರ್ಮು ಅವರು, 'ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಾರ್ಪೊರೇಟ್ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯನ್ನು ಸಂಯೋಜಿಸಿದ ಮತ್ತು ನೈತಿಕ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠತೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಾರತ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಪದ್ಮ ವಿಭೂಷಣ, ಪದ್ಮ ಭೂಷಣ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತರಾಗಿದ್ದ ರತನ್‌, ಟಾಟಾ ಪರಂಪರೆಯನ್ನು ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದರು. ಇದು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿ ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸಿತ್ತು. ರತನ್‌ ಅವರು ವೃತ್ತಿಪರರು, ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪರೋಪಕಾರ ಮತ್ತು ದಾನ–ಧರ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರು ನೀಡಿದ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಬೆಲೆ ಕಟ್ಟಲಾಗದ್ದು. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ, ಇಡೀ ಟಾಟಾ ಸಮೂಹ ಮತ್ತು ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಇರುವ ಅವರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ' ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸಂದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ, ರತನ್‌ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರ ಕೊಡುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆ, ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಕೈಗಾರಿಕೆ ಅವರು ನೀಡಿದ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ಚಿರಸ್ಥಾಯಿ' ಎಂದು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ, 'ರತನ್‌ ಟಾಟಾ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿಯುಳ್ಳ ನಾಯಕರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಉದ್ಯಮ ಮತ್ತು ಪರೋಪಕಾರ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೆಗ್ಗುರುತು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರು, 'ದೇಶದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಉದ್ಯಮಿ, ಟಾಟಾ ಸಮೂಹದ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾದ ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ದುಃಖವುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಟಾಟಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ, ಭಾರತದ ಉದ್ಯಮ ವಲಯವನ್ನು ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ. ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕು ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಧನೆಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಜರಾಮರ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ' ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್‌ ಶಾ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮಲ್ಲಿಕಾರ್ಜುನ ಖರ್ಗೆ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ, ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಮಂದಿ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೌರವ ನಮನ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

86 ವರ್ಷ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನ ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ ಏರುಪೇರಾಗಿತ್ತು. ತಕ್ಷಣ ಅವರನ್ನು ಬ್ರೀಚ್‌ಕ್ಯಾಂಡಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದಾಗ್ಯೂ, ರಾತ್ರಿ 11.30ರ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಮುಂಬೈನಲ್ಲಿರುವ 'ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ಕಲೆಗಳ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರ'ದಲ್ಲಿ (ಎನ್‌ಸಿಪಿಎ) ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 10ರಿಂದ ಸಂಜೆ 4ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

