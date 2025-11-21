G20 Summit: ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಜಿ20 ಶೃಂಗ; ದ.ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿಳಿದ ಮೋದಿ

Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all. pic.twitter.com/o4KL5W5l53— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Johannesburg. This affection reflects the enduring bond between India and South Africa. These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger! pic.twitter.com/1kUHKccXYG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
The cultural connect between India and South Africa is truly heartwarming and timeless.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
In Johannesburg, my young friends sang the Ganapati Prarthana, Shanti Mantra and other divine prayers with great devotion. Such moments reaffirm the enduring bonds between our people. pic.twitter.com/0VeCjHQSSN
India’s vibrant cultural diversity on display in South Africa!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
Members of the Indian community took the lead in showcasing folk dances from 11 states of India during a short cultural programme aptly titled ‘Rhythms of a United India.’ It is commendable how the Indian community… pic.twitter.com/QdTXwRipip
It was a gladdening and moving experience for me to witness a performance of the South African Girmitiya song ‘Ganga Maiya’ in Johannesburg. Another special part of this performance was the rendition in Tamil! This song carries with it hope and unbroken spirit of those who came… pic.twitter.com/FaTHdldOCv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
