G20: ಇಟಲಿಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೆಲೋನಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ನಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೋದಿ

Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas.… pic.twitter.com/BOUbBMeEov— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron. Complimented him on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year. We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI… pic.twitter.com/6aNxRtG8yP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
It was a pleasure to interact with the President of South Korea, Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. @President_KR pic.twitter.com/5SYJyYCXW7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2024
India stands committed to promote food security and eliminate poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure brighter future for all. https://t.co/nABWJvBQZR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, spoke at the Session on the ‘Fight Against Hunger and Poverty.’ This is an important subject and success in this sector will contribute greatly towards sustainable progress. During my remarks, I talked about India’s efforts, notably how we… pic.twitter.com/tHXzLIJkM2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
With @POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him.@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/Z1zGYIVEhm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024
