ನನ್ನ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತಗಳ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಭಾರತದ US ರಾಯಭಾರಿಯಾಗಿ ಸರ್ಗಿಯೊ ಗೋರ್ ನೇಮಕ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್

Congratulations to my great friend @SergioGor on his appointment as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As one of President Trump's most loyal advisors, Sergio is an outstanding pick who has an unprecedented track record of success executing… pic.twitter.com/ARcvnGiyYr
Beyond grateful to @realDonaldTrump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating me to the be his next U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs! Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of…