ಶನಿವಾರ, 23 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsworld news
ADVERTISEMENT

ನನ್ನ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತಗಳ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ಭಾರತದ US ರಾಯಭಾರಿಯಾಗಿ ಸರ್ಗಿಯೊ ಗೋರ್ ನೇಮಕ: ಟ್ರಂಪ್

ಿಟಿಐ
ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 23 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 5:46 IST
Last Updated : 23 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 5:46 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
USAmericaAsiaAmbassadorDonald TrumpPresidential election

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT