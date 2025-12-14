ಭಾನುವಾರ, 14 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsworld news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಬ್ರೌನ್ ವಿವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ: ಇಬ್ಬರು ಸಾವು, 8 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಗಂಭೀರ ಗಾಯ

ಏಜೆನ್ಸೀಸ್
Published : 14 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 2:01 IST
Last Updated : 14 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 2:01 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
Shootoutshootout caseUSAmericaUSADonald Trump

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT