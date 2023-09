Consecutive wins in Colombo for #TeamIndia 🙌



Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up in style as India complete a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/P0ylBAiETu#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HUVtGvRpnG