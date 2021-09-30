ಗುರುವಾರ , ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 30, 2021
IPL 2021: ಸರಿಯಾದುದನ್ನೇ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ: ಮಾರ್ಗನ್‌, ಸೌಥಿಗೆ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ತಿರುಗೇಟು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

ದುಬೈ: ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತ ನೈಟ್ ರೈಡರ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದ ವೇಳೆ ನಾಯಕ ಏಯಾನ್ ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಟಿಮ್ ಸೌಥಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಉಂಟಾಗಿರುವ ಜಟಾಪಟಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ನರ್ ಆರ್. ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಿರುವ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್, ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ನಿಯಮಾವಳಿಗೆ ಅನುಸಾರವಾಗಿ ಸರಿಯಾದುದನ್ನೇ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗೆ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಹೆಸರನ್ನು ತಂದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಮೆರೆದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಇದು ಪರ ವಿರೋಧ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಗಿತ್ತು.

 

 

 

'ಫೀಲ್ಡರ್ ಚೆಂಡನ್ನು ಥ್ರೋ ಮಾಡಿದಾಗ ನಾನು ಓಡಲು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದೆ. ಚೆಂಡು ರಿಷಭ್ ಪಂತ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬಡಿದಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಗೊತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಖಂಡಿತವಾಗಿಯೂ ನಾನದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದ್ದರೂ ಓಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆ. ಯಾಕೆಂದರೆ ನಿಮಯವು ಸಮ್ಮತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಹೇಳಿದಂತೆ ನಾನು ಅವಮಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆಯೇ? ಖಂಡಿತವಾಗಿಯೂ ಇಲ್ಲ' ಎಂದು ಉತ್ತರಿಸಿದರು.

 

 

 

 

'ನಾನು ಜಟಾಪಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆಯೇ? ಇಲ್ಲ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅದನ್ನೇ ನನ್ನ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಪೋಷಕರು ಕಲಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೂ ಅದನ್ನೇ ಕಲಿಸಿಕೊಡಿ. ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸೌಥಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಅನಿಸಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದರೆ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯುತ ಆಟಗಾರರಾಗಿ ಅವಹೇಳನಕಾರಿ ಪದಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವ ಹಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

'ಇನ್ನೂ ಆಶ್ಚರ್ಯಕರ ಸಂಗತಿ ಏನೆಂದರೆ ಜನರು ಇದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಯಾರು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಎಂದು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಎಲ್ಲರ ಪಾಲಿಗೂ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಸಭ್ಯರ ಆಟವಾಗಿದೆ' ಎಂದರು.

 

 

 

 

'ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರು ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ಚಿಂತನೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು, ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿಜೀವನವನ್ನಾಗಿ ಪರಿವರ್ತಿಸಲು ಈ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಆಟವನ್ನು ಆಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿಸಿ ಎಸೆದ ಕಳಪೆ ಥ್ರೋದಿಂದ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ರನ್ ಗಳಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಕೆರಿಯರ್‌ಗೆ ನೆರವಾಗಬಹುದು. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ನಾನ್-ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಕರ್‌, ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ 'ಯಾರ್ಡ್' ಕದಿಯುವುದರಿಂದ ಕೆರಿಯರ್‌ಗೆ ಕುತ್ತು ಸಂಭವಿಸಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ' ಎಂದು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದರು.

 

 

 

 

'ನೀವು ರನ್ ಬೇಡವೆಂದರೆ ಅಥವಾ ನಾನ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಕರ್‌ಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದರೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಆಟಗಾರನಾಗಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿ ಗೊಂದಲವನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ. ಏಕೆಂದರೆ ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯವರು ಅಥವಾ ಕೆಟ್ಟವರು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿರುವ ಜನರು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಆಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಅಥವಾ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಲು ಬೇಕಾದುದ್ದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

 

 

 

 

'ಆಟದ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಪಾಲಿಸುತ್ತಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವಸ್ವವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ. ಆಟ ಮುಗಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಿ. ನನಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಇದುವೇ ಸರಿಯಾದ 'ಕ್ರೀಡಾಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿ' ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

