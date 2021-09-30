IPL 2021: ಸರಿಯಾದುದನ್ನೇ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ: ಮಾರ್ಗನ್‌, ಸೌಥಿಗೆ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ತಿರುಗೇಟು

ದುಬೈ: ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತ ನೈಟ್ ರೈಡರ್ಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆದ ಪಂದ್ಯದ ವೇಳೆ ನಾಯಕ ಏಯಾನ್ ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಟಿಮ್ ಸೌಥಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಉಂಟಾಗಿರುವ ಜಟಾಪಟಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಡೆಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಪಿಟಲ್ಸ್ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ನರ್ ಆರ್. ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಉತ್ತರಿಸಿರುವ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್, ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ನಿಯಮಾವಳಿಗೆ ಅನುಸಾರವಾಗಿ ಸರಿಯಾದುದನ್ನೇ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗೆ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಹೆಸರನ್ನು ತಂದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಮೆರೆದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಇದು ಪರ ವಿರೋಧ ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಗಿತ್ತು.

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

'ಫೀಲ್ಡರ್ ಚೆಂಡನ್ನು ಥ್ರೋ ಮಾಡಿದಾಗ ನಾನು ಓಡಲು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದೆ. ಚೆಂಡು ರಿಷಭ್ ಪಂತ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬಡಿದಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಗೊತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಖಂಡಿತವಾಗಿಯೂ ನಾನದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದ್ದರೂ ಓಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆ. ಯಾಕೆಂದರೆ ನಿಮಯವು ಸಮ್ಮತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಹೇಳಿದಂತೆ ನಾನು ಅವಮಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆಯೇ? ಖಂಡಿತವಾಗಿಯೂ ಇಲ್ಲ' ಎಂದು ಉತ್ತರಿಸಿದರು.

4. Did I fight?

No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

'ನಾನು ಜಟಾಪಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆಯೇ? ಇಲ್ಲ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಅದನ್ನೇ ನನ್ನ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಪೋಷಕರು ಕಲಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೂ ಅದನ್ನೇ ಕಲಿಸಿಕೊಡಿ. ಮಾರ್ಗನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸೌಥಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾಗಿ ಅನಿಸಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದರೆ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯುತ ಆಟಗಾರರಾಗಿ ಅವಹೇಳನಕಾರಿ ಪದಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವ ಹಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ' ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here! To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house’:⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

'ಇನ್ನೂ ಆಶ್ಚರ್ಯಕರ ಸಂಗತಿ ಏನೆಂದರೆ ಜನರು ಇದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ ಯಾರು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಎಂದು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಎಲ್ಲರ ಪಾಲಿಗೂ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಸಭ್ಯರ ಆಟವಾಗಿದೆ' ಎಂದರು.

There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non striker can break your career — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

'ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರು ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ಚಿಂತನೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು, ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿಜೀವನವನ್ನಾಗಿ ಪರಿವರ್ತಿಸಲು ಈ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಆಟವನ್ನು ಆಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿಸಿ ಎಸೆದ ಕಳಪೆ ಥ್ರೋದಿಂದ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ರನ್ ಗಳಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಕೆರಿಯರ್‌ಗೆ ನೆರವಾಗಬಹುದು. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ನಾನ್-ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಕರ್‌, ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ 'ಯಾರ್ಡ್' ಕದಿಯುವುದರಿಂದ ಕೆರಿಯರ್‌ಗೆ ಕುತ್ತು ಸಂಭವಿಸಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ' ಎಂದು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖಿಸಿದರು.

Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

'ನೀವು ರನ್ ಬೇಡವೆಂದರೆ ಅಥವಾ ನಾನ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೈಕರ್‌ಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದರೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ಆಟಗಾರನಾಗಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿ ಗೊಂದಲವನ್ನು ಸೃಷ್ಟಿ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ. ಏಕೆಂದರೆ ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯವರು ಅಥವಾ ಕೆಟ್ಟವರು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳುತ್ತಿರುವ ಜನರು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಆಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಅಥವಾ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಲು ಬೇಕಾದುದ್ದನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ' ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

'ಆಟದ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಪಾಲಿಸುತ್ತಾ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವಸ್ವವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿ. ಆಟ ಮುಗಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಹಸ್ತಲಾಘವ ಮಾಡಿ. ನನಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಇದುವೇ ಸರಿಯಾದ 'ಕ್ರೀಡಾಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿ' ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.