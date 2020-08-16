ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 16, 2020
ಧೋನಿ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ: ವಿದಾಯ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐಗೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಆಗ್ರಹ

2011ರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಲ್ಕತ್ತದ ಈಡನ್‌ ಕಾರ್ಡರ್ನ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಗೆಲುವು ಪಡೆದ ನಂತರ ಮ್ಯಾನ್‌ ಆಫ್‌ ದಿ ಟೂರ್ನಮೆಂಟ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬೈಕ್ ಪಡೆದ ಎಂಎಸ್‌ ಧೋನಿ ಅವರು ಪ್ರವೀಣ್‌ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸುರೇಶ್ ರೈನಾ ಕೂರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಕ್ರೀಡಾಂಗಣ ಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು–ಎಎಫ್‌ಪಿ ಚಿತ್ರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಹದಿನಾರು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಧೋನಿ ದಿಢೀರ್‌ ವಿದಾಯ ಹೇಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಚ್ಚರಿ ತಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಗಳಿಂದಲೇ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದ ಧೋನಿ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 15ರಂದು ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದರು. ಅದರ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಸುರೇಶ್‌ ರೈನಾ ಸಹ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿಯ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರಿಗೂ 'ತಕ್ಕ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದಾಯ' ಹೇಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಅಭಿಯಾನವೇ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್‌ 19ರಿಂದ ಯುಎಇನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೂಪರ್‌ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡದ ಮೂಲಕ 'ಎಂಎಸ್‌ಡಿ' ಆಟ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2019ರ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಸೆಮಿ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್‌ ಎದುರಿನ ಪಂದ್ಯವೇ ಅವರ ಕೊನೆಯ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್. ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ ಕೀಪಿಂಗ್‌, ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುವ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳು ದಾಖಲೆಗಳಾಗಿ ಉಳಿದಿವೆ. ರಾಜಕೀಯ, ಸಿನಿಮಾ, ಉದ್ಯಮ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ದಿಗ್ಗಜರಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಧೋನಿಯ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್‌, ಸೌರವ್‌ ಗಂಗೂಲಿ, ಯುವರಾಜ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌, ಗೌತಮ್‌ ಗಂಭೀರ್‌, ಜಹೀರ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿನಿಂದ ಬೀಳ್ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ವಿದಾಯ ಪಂದ್ಯ' ಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐಗೆ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಿವೃತ್ತರಾಗಿರುವ 11 ಜನ ಆಟಗಾರರ ತಂಡವನ್ನೇ ರಚಿಸಿ 'ಇದೋ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ತಂಡ ಸಿದ್ಧವಿದೆ. ನೀವೂ ತಂಡ ರಚಿಸಿ, ಎರಡೂ ತಂಡಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಪಂದ್ಯ ನಡೆಸಿ' ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಮಾಡಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಚಿನ್‌ ನಂತರ ದೇಶದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾದ ಬೀಳ್ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ನೊಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

