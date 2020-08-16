ಧೋನಿ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ: ವಿದಾಯ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐಗೆ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಆಗ್ರಹ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಹದಿನಾರು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಧೋನಿ ದಿಢೀರ್‌ ವಿದಾಯ ಹೇಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಚ್ಚರಿ ತಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ನಿರ್ಧಾರಗಳಿಂದಲೇ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದ ಧೋನಿ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 15ರಂದು ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದರು. ಅದರ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಸುರೇಶ್‌ ರೈನಾ ಸಹ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿಯ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರಿಗೂ 'ತಕ್ಕ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದಾಯ' ಹೇಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಅಭಿಯಾನವೇ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್‌ 19ರಿಂದ ಯುಎಇನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಸೂಪರ್‌ ಕಿಂಗ್ಸ್‌ ತಂಡದ ಮೂಲಕ 'ಎಂಎಸ್‌ಡಿ' ಆಟ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2019ರ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ ಸೆಮಿ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್‌ ಎದುರಿನ ಪಂದ್ಯವೇ ಅವರ ಕೊನೆಯ ಅಂತರರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್. ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ ಕೀಪಿಂಗ್‌, ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಸಿರುವ ಸಾಧನೆಗಳು ದಾಖಲೆಗಳಾಗಿ ಉಳಿದಿವೆ. ರಾಜಕೀಯ, ಸಿನಿಮಾ, ಉದ್ಯಮ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ದಿಗ್ಗಜರಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಧೋನಿಯ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್‌, ಸೌರವ್‌ ಗಂಗೂಲಿ, ಯುವರಾಜ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌, ಗೌತಮ್‌ ಗಂಭೀರ್‌, ಜಹೀರ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿನಿಂದ ಬೀಳ್ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 'ವಿದಾಯ ಪಂದ್ಯ' ಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐಗೆ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Dear @bcci, a request from an Indian Cricket fan. Can u please arrange a farewell match having Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Yuvraj, Zaheer, #MSDhoni, #Raina, Gambhir? These Indian Cricket greats & legends deserve a farewell match for their contribution to the game!#DhoniRetired pic.twitter.com/goubFSkGeI — SirCaustic (@SirCaustic420) August 15, 2020

ನಿವೃತ್ತರಾಗಿರುವ 11 ಜನ ಆಟಗಾರರ ತಂಡವನ್ನೇ ರಚಿಸಿ 'ಇದೋ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ತಂಡ ಸಿದ್ಧವಿದೆ. ನೀವೂ ತಂಡ ರಚಿಸಿ, ಎರಡೂ ತಂಡಗಳ ನಡುವೆ ಪಂದ್ಯ ನಡೆಸಿ' ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಮಾಡಿ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಚಿನ್‌ ನಂತರ ದೇಶದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಆಟಗಾರರಿಗೆ ಸರಿಯಾದ ಬೀಳ್ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ನೊಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from.

Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

You have been such an inspiration to every sports person. Made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievements. Thanks for all the great & miraculous memories Mahi bhai. Have a happy retirement & very best wishes for your second innings 🤗 @msdhoni #Dhoni #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/ub8baziDna — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 15, 2020

There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me 🙏🏾🇮🇳 #7 pic.twitter.com/Q3j9pbcOGy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2020

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Elder brother, mentor, captain and above all a legend of the game. Learnt so much from you skipper. The game will miss you 💙 #legend pic.twitter.com/T6WnNPp1RH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 15, 2020

Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n6CfDTvE9q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

The captain who always utilised his resources to the fullest. Really enjoyed the freedom of bowling with you . Wish you all the luck with your second innings. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5fC9LJMa5A — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) August 15, 2020

Greatest wicket Keepar batsman,captain @msdhoni I wish you lots of happiness going forward..Thank you for all the great contributions and memories on the field..Congratulation on great 🏏 career.. see you soon in yellow jersey #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL #Dhonifinishesoffinstyle — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020

Some players never got retirement they deserves Rahul dravid

Saurav ganguly

Yuvraj singh

Gautam gambhir

Virendra sehwag One more name added today #MSD MSD was deserving retirement atleast what sachin got. — Pathik (@Pathik_Trader) August 15, 2020

Will miss you so much 🥺😭 The emotion of an era, One who made our childhood unforgettable, Wishing you all the best in your second innings @msdhoni #DhoniRetires #Dhoni 💔 pic.twitter.com/DSswnBCf4C — Drupath B S (@Drupathdrullu) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You’ve always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

A retirement i never expected from Legend MS,,,you will be always our captain 😔😔,,, jersey number 7 in blue jersey is only a memory for me😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/Nq5aeMnQ29 — Awadhesh singh (@Singh0604) August 15, 2020