IPL, WPL ಟೂರ್ನಿ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವು ಸಾಮ್ಯತೆ: ಕಾಕತಾಳೀಯ ಎಂದ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು

2024 IPL FINAL

🔹KKR won by 8 wkts after having SRH 113 allout in 18.3 ovrs.

🔹SRH led by AUS captain who beat IND twice in ICC Finals.



2024 WPL FINAL

🔹RCB won by 8 wickets after having DC 113 allout in 18.3 ovrs.

🔹DC led by AUS captain who beat IND twice in ICC Finals.