ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ವೇಳೆ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿಗೆ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ‘ಸೂಪರ್ ಫ್ಯಾನ್’ 87ರ ಅಜ್ಜಿ ಸಾವು

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer. ❤

