IND vs NZ: ಶಮಿ, ಸೂರ್ಯಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ; ಟಾಸ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತ ಫೀಲ್ಡಿಂಗ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ

🚨 Toss and Team Update 🚨



Rohit Sharma wins the toss and #TeamIndia have elected to bowl first in Dharamsala!



Two changes in the side as Suryakumar Yadav & Mohd. Shami are named in the eleven 👌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Ua4oDBM9rn#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/6dy150WC1S