13th May 2024:



Amit Shah - "Buy shares before June 4th."



19th May 2024:



Narendra Modi - "Stock markets will break records on June 4th."



1st June 2024:



Last phase of polling. Media releases exit polls.



3rd June 2024:



Stock market breaks records and reaches an all-time high.