ಗುರುವಾರ, 8 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homedistrictbengaluru city
ADVERTISEMENT

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ನಾಟಕ ಅಕಾಡೆಮಿ ಮೂರು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪ್ರಕಟ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 8 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 8:00 IST
Last Updated 8 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 8:00 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ನಾಟಕ ಅಕಾಡೆಮಿಯ 2022-23, 2023-24 ಮತ್ತು 2024-25ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಗೊಂಡಿವೆ.

Karnataka Nataka Academy

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT