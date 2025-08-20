Agni 5 Missile | ಅಗ್ನಿ–5 ಖಂಡಾಂತರ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ

Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha today. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command: Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/9iqvtKFywW
Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command:… pic.twitter.com/zSRsSwuyjP