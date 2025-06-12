Ahmedabad Plane Crash: ವಿಮಾನ ಪತನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಆಘಾತ

Deeply shocked to learn that an Air India flight with over 200 passengers has met with an accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 12, 2025
This is a deeply distressing development.
Praying for everyone's safety and hoping that all those affected receive timely help and care.…
My heart goes out to the families of the passengers and crew on board the Air India flight. The whole nation is hoping against hope that your loved ones survive this horrifying crash. May God be with all of you.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 12, 2025
When a train derailed in 1950s, Lal Bahadur Shashtri resigned. On the same morality I demand PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Naidu resign so that a free& fair inquiry is held. All that Modi and associates have been doing so far is galavanting which must stop must stop.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 12, 2025
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.