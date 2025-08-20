Rekha Gupta: ದೆಹಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ರೇಖಾ ಗುಪ್ತಾಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯಿಂದ ಕಪಾಳಮೋಕ್ಷ

VIDEO | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. Visuals from outside her residence.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Fv2Dfb0Gxc
A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details: Delhi BJP— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
#WATCH | On an attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav says, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes… pic.twitter.com/TJ2jOsx9jc— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
