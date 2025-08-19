Mumbai Rains: ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಯ

ಮುಂಬೈ ಮಳೆ
(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025
⛈️ With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic.
This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may…
VIDEO | Mumbai: Heavy rain continues to lash the city. Visuals from Kalyan (West) area.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GSmMV43gxa
VIDEO | Maharashtra: Mumbai has been witnessing intermittent rain for several days, leading to waterlogging in several areas.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
Visuals from the Andheri subway, which remains completely submerged.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/d5z0AsIihd
VIDEO | Mumbai: Heavy overnight rainfall triggers waterlogging in several areas.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025
Relentless downpours brought the Maharashtra city to a standstill, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. Several parts of the country's financial capital… pic.twitter.com/4ddfjxqhRR
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.