ಬುಧವಾರ, 20 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025
Mumbai Rains: ಮುಂಬೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಯ

ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published : 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 4:11 IST
Last Updated : 19 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2025, 4:11 IST
ಮುಂಬೈ ಮಳೆ

(ಪಿಟಿಐ ಚಿತ್ರ)

